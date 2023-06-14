 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk,
Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air Quality Alert in place as wildfire smoke pollution near surface gets worse Wednesday evening

HRRR Smoke - Near Surface AQI Colors930.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for most of the state, including all of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin until noon tomorrow (Thursday). Pollution level near the surface from Canadian wildfires expected to reach the orange category and possibly approach red category this evening before slowly improving late tonight through the day tomorrow.

The orange level means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and young children. Those should limit outdoor activities and close windows/doors.

With high-end orange to near red impacts expected, everybody should consider limiting outdoor activity and avoiding strenuous work.

The worst air quality is expected... READ MORE

