Air Quality Alert in place as wildfire smoke pollution near surface gets worse Wednesday evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Wisconsin DNR has issued an Air Quality Alert for most of the state, including all of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin until noon tomorrow (Thursday). Pollution level near the surface from Canadian wildfires expected to reach the orange category and possibly approach red category this evening before slowly improving late tonight through the day tomorrow.
The orange level means that the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as those with heart and lung diseases, the elderly, and young children. Those should limit outdoor activities and close windows/doors.
With high-end orange to near red impacts expected, everybody should consider limiting outdoor activity and avoiding strenuous work.
The worst air quality is expected... READ MORE