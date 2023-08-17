 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory which remains in effect until 6:00 AM CDT
Monday. This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in
arrival, is moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and
will travel south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The
PM2.5 air quality index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion. The best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside
across western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over
the state and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop inland of the lake breeze, while those areas within
the lake breeze will have a better chance of reaching USG AQI
ozone concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are
typically maximized during the afternoon or evening before
decreasing overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Air quality issues to return for the next few days; stretch of hot and humid conditions begin Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

While things are quieting down as we head into our Thursday, high pressure is moving in, which has shifted the winds back to the northwest and as a result, it's bringing with it the return of the Canadian wildfire smoke.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in place for the entire area from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM Monday. This is due to the pollution from the wildfire smoke, and heading into the weekend, ground ozone pollution will become an issue as well. The air quality index will reach the orange to red category so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans. 

