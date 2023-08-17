Air quality issues to return for the next few days; stretch of hot and humid conditions begin Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
While things are quieting down as we head into our Thursday, high pressure is moving in, which has shifted the winds back to the northwest and as a result, it's bringing with it the return of the Canadian wildfire smoke.
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in place for the entire area from 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM Monday. This is due to the pollution from the wildfire smoke, and heading into the weekend, ground ozone pollution will become an issue as well. The air quality index will reach the orange to red category so keep that in mind if you have any outdoor plans.