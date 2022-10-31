All treats, no tricks: mother nature has a gorgeous Halloween forecast for you

Happy Halloween! Mother nature's forecast isn't very spooky for trick-or-treating Monday night. The scary part of the forecast doesn't fit into the 7-day until next weekend.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temps going towards the mid 60s. That's 15 degrees above average. Eau Claire's average is 50 degrees for the last day of October.
Monday night will be warm too. Trick-or-Treat temps will likely be in the 50s for the night before we drop into the upper 30s again by Tuesday morning...READ MORE.