An absolute scorcher brings record heat, oppressive humidity and another round of strong storms

Toasty, toasty Thursday. Welcome to July in May!
Thursday will be an absolute scorcher as high temperatures move towards the low 90s. The daily record high temperature of 92 degrees set back in 1900 is in jeopardy of sharing, or losing the top spot.
The muggy meter is close to maxing out too with oppressive dew points in the low 70s. This will push heat indices into the mid 90s through the afternoon. Those sensitive to heat may be feeling the impacts Thursday.
It will partly cloudy to mostly sunny as storms fire up over in the Dakota's and Minnesota. We have a level 2 risk for severe storms...READ MORE.