An active weather week begins with rain or freezing rain and thunder Tuesday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was a cold morning with low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Areas near Black River Falls were closest to zero this morning along with spots northeast of Medford that did drop below zero. 

That's where temps are headed tonight as clouds move in after highs topped out in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The wind was fairly light, but a few spots have wind chills this evening.

That will change overnight as a breeze of 5 to 10 mph picks up out of the southeast. While temps won't fall much below average, wind chills could bottom out in the mid to upper teens early tomorrow morning. That southeast wind will get even stronger during the day tomorrow. The clouds will remain overhead, too, making for a gloomy and windy day.

We should stay dry until at least... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

