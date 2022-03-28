An active weather week begins with rain or freezing rain and thunder Tuesday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold morning with low temperatures in the single digits and teens. Areas near Black River Falls were closest to zero this morning along with spots northeast of Medford that did drop below zero.
That's where temps are headed tonight as clouds move in after highs topped out in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. The wind was fairly light, but a few spots have wind chills this evening.
That will change overnight as a breeze of 5 to 10 mph picks up out of the southeast. While temps won't fall much below average, wind chills could bottom out in the mid to upper teens early tomorrow morning. That southeast wind will get even stronger during the day tomorrow. The clouds will remain overhead, too, making for a gloomy and windy day.
We should stay dry until at least... READ MORE