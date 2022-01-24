Another burst of arctic air may hold us below 0 for more than a day

Snowfall overnight Sunday into Monday morning has left us with minor delays for our morning commute. Blowing snow, reduced visibility and snow covered roads will be of concern through the mid-morning hours.
Snow flurries will fizzle out through daybreak before we slowly clear into the afternoon. Some sunshine will break through later in the afternoon too which will help us get into the low teens.
Winds will be from the northwest as this weak little wave passes. The cold front will pull wind speeds in at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
As we clear out overnight, temperatures will tumble. Lows will drop into the negative teens. Wind chills will be between -20 to -30 degrees.
