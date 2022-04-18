Another chilly and rainy/snowy day before a warmup midweek

Light rain and light snow showers have made for some wet roads to start our Monday. You can expect more light rain and light snow throughout the day.
Light showers will continue on and off through the early evening hours Monday. As this low pressure system passes, it will bring some gusty winds towards 35mph. We won't see too much from this low and any snow that falls will likely melt with contact.
After the area of low pressure passes, we will see clouds starting to clear up through the overnight and into early Tuesday. Unfortunately, as a high pressure sets up in Minnesota and keeps us clear, it will also ...READ MORE.