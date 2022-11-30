Another cold night is ahead, but temps will begin to warm tomorrow ahead of Friday night's snow chance

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The cold front that brought snow exited Western Wisconsin to the east last night, and temps have been steadily cold since. Eau Claire's high temperature came this morning, and wind chills have actually been coldest during the daylight hours when the wind has been the strongest. The wind chill was just 3 degrees in Eau Claire at 4pm while the temp was 18.
Wind chills are calculated using the sustained wind speed, which has been between 10 and 20 mph most of the day. However, gusts have been between 30 and 40 mph for most at their strongest. The wind was out of the west all day, bringing with it the colder temperatures that were over the Dakotas.
With a mostly clear sky tonight, low temperatures will be able to fall into the... READ MORE