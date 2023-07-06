Another cooler night ahead before more typical July temps return this weekend with only a few showers possible

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps today only warmed to the low 70s after a cool start in the 50s. Humidity was low all day, but dew points this afternoon ranged mostly in the 40s to low 50s, but a few spots bottomed out in the 30s.
That's incredibly dry air for the middle of summer, and is what allows for the cool overnight temperatures that we'll feel again tonight into tomorrow morning, perhaps even cooler than last night.
Dew points will remain very low tonight and tomorrow before climbing Saturday ahead of just a slight chance for a few isolated showers, but it doesn't look like everyone will see rain. Even where it does rain, it'll only be an hour or so out of your Friday night/Saturday. Humidity will return early next week on Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next decent chance for rain.
The newest drought monitor... READ MORE