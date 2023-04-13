 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 800 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 773.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 800 PM CDT Wednesday was 773.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN
WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the low to mid 80s on today are
expected to result in relative humidity values falling to between
20 and 25 percent. This dry air combined with south winds of 10 to
20 mph will result in elevated fire weather conditions this
afternoon and evening in western Wisconsin. Any fires that
develop in these weather conditions will spread quickly.

Another day of record warmth ahead; big changes coming up for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Misc. Graphic 2.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

It felt more like Summer out there on Wednesday as highs soared well into the 80s with Winona and Red Wing reaching 90 degrees. We reached 89 in Eau Claire, which shattered the previous record of 82 set back in 1931.

Today's forecast will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's... sunny and breezy with record breaking temperatures once again. The record for Eau Claire today is 80 set back in 1931, and i'm forecasting a high of 86. 

The combination of the warmth, dry vegetation and gusty winds will present  the risk for fire weather concerns once again. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place once again for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.

Some big changes are set to move in for the weekend. CLICK HERE for a look at those changes. 

