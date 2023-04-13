Another day of record warmth ahead; big changes coming up for the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
It felt more like Summer out there on Wednesday as highs soared well into the 80s with Winona and Red Wing reaching 90 degrees. We reached 89 in Eau Claire, which shattered the previous record of 82 set back in 1931.
Today's forecast will be a carbon copy of Wednesday's... sunny and breezy with record breaking temperatures once again. The record for Eau Claire today is 80 set back in 1931, and i'm forecasting a high of 86.
The combination of the warmth, dry vegetation and gusty winds will present the risk for fire weather concerns once again. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place once again for Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties from 11 AM until 8 PM.
