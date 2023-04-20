Another dreary day ahead of us; few strong storms possible this afternoon

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Another round of rain and thunderstorms is moving through the area this morning, and we'll see periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today as the main low tracks towards western Wisconsin. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level one out of five risk for strong to severe thunderstorms later today for areas southeast of a Winona to Augusta to Loyal line. The main hazard will be marginally severe hail along with gusty winds and heavy rain. It'll be breezy once again with highs ranging from the 40s northwest to 60-65 southeast.