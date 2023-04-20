 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Another dreary day ahead of us; few strong storms possible this afternoon

  • 0
Futurecast HRRR 2.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

Another round of rain and thunderstorms is moving through the area this morning, and we'll see periodic showers and thunderstorms throughout the day today as the main low tracks towards western Wisconsin. A few strong storms are possible this afternoon, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a level one out of five risk for strong to severe thunderstorms later today for areas southeast of a Winona to Augusta to Loyal line. The main hazard will be marginally severe hail along with gusty winds and heavy rain. It'll be breezy once again with highs ranging from the 40s northwest to 60-65 southeast. 

CLICK HERE for a look at the weekend forecast.

Send weather and pet photos here