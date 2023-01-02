Another multi-day winter storm to bring slippery roads and periods of hazardous travel conditions

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Much like the several impactful systems we've already received so far this winter, this one moving in will last several days, possibly through Thursday. It will start as snow tonight but transition to a rain/snow mix and possibly even freezing rain by Tuesday morning.
There is a chance for Eau Claire and areas further southeast to get just rain with above freezing temperatures Tuesday afternoon, which could fully or partially melt any ice accumulations from the morning.
A few afternoon breaks are possible, too. This system certainly could change in terms of the details. For example, especially for Eau Claire/Chippewa Falls and Surrounding areas, it'll either be a heavy snow system with up to... READ MORE