Another pleasant day before humidity returns later in the week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our past seven days were hot, humidity, and stormy with some areas in the Chippewa Valley seeing severe weather. Storms have helped us cool down to end the week and will continue to do so far tomorrow. However, humidity will increase to higher levels.
Taking a quick look at our storms this week, we gained an inch and a half in just two days. For the month of July, we are above average. For the year so far, we are down in precipitation, but not by much.
Tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid 50s with clear skies. Perfect weather for those that like their windows open, bringing in that nice cool air.
To learn about tomorrow's weather and a look at the 7-day forecast, click here.