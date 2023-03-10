Another round of accumulating snow for Western Wisconsin expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There were some decent snow totals across Western Wisconsin from the Thursday afternoon through Friday morning system with a widespread 4" to 8" generally south and east of Eau Claire, with Eau Claire picking up 6.6" on the south side on our snow board outside the News 18 studio.
The next round could see similar totals, but this time it will affect areas mostly north and east of Eau Claire with the higher totals.
Scattered snow showers will return Saturday afternoon with widespread snow expected to arrive in the evening.
Moderate to heavy snow rates will again be possible. Snow will still be widespread through... READ MORE