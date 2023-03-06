Another round of accumulating snow likely arrives later this week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
A mix of heavy, wet snow and some rain last night through today made for a slushy morning commute. Eau Claire's temp actually remained above freezing all night with a low of 33, and continued into the upper 30s during the afternoon, which is when some rain began to mix in. There was more rain further south and the snow stuck better further north where temps were a bit cooler.
Reports of 3 to 4 inches were widespread north of WI-29 with this system, with totals between 1 and 3 inches to the south of WI-29. Highs did climb above freezing today, even up north, but most of Western Wisconsin made it to the upper 30s to even near 40. That caused afternoon and evening melting, though that could cause problems overnight as temps fall back below freezing into the low/mid 20s.
Untreated surfaces with standing water will likely freeze back into ice, possibly creating black ice for tomorrow morning. More melting is likely midweek with highs near 40 each of the next two days, but again watch for re-freezing with overnight lows again in the 20s.
The late week snow chance is what the Stormtracker 18... READ MORE