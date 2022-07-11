Another round of scattered storms expected Tuesday afternoon/evening

Scattered thunderstorms rumbled across Western Wisconsin Monday afternoon, dropping very short bursts of heavy rain along with smaller swaths of hail. Most hail was pea sized, but there were a few spots that reported dime to nickel sized hail. There was also a straight-line wind gust of 67mph measured at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Scattered storms continue this evening, but are mostly east of highway 53. They'll go away later this evening, though chances return tomorrow afternoon.
Where it did rain more than a few minutes, between 1/4" and 1" of rain measured up. Eau Claire got about 1/3" at the airport but only three one-hundredths of an inch at our studio just south of I-94. Most of the rain stayed north and east of Eau Claire. Just like today, tomorrow's round of scattered showers and storms could produce... READ MORE