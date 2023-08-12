Another round of showers for the Chippewa Valley after Saturday's break in the rain

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Friday's storms were plentiful with areas having very large hail and damaging winds. Saturday's weather was a nice break with cooler and sunnier conditions. Tomorrow, we will be right back with storms, however, any threat with these storms might be none to minimal.
Saturday night, temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s with cloud cover increasing. Sunday, temps will only be in the low to mid 70s.
