Another round of strong storms expected Thursday evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures were cooler today with highs ranging from the low 60s in central Wisconsin to the low 70s closer to the Minnesota border. That warmer push of air from the west is a warm front upon which storms will form this evening.
Storms this evening could contain large hail and damaging straight-line wind gusts. Those storms will fizzle out after 9pm or so and the sky will partially clear through the rest of the night as lows drop to the upper 40s.
Storms tomorrow are a bit more likely to be strong since there will likely be more strong to severe storms covering a larger area than this evening's risk. In addition, the strongest storms tomorrow evening/night will likely be a bit stronger than the strongest storms this evening.
There will be a low threat for tornadoes tomorrow with a greater risk of straight-line wind gusts. The greatest risk could end up being very large hail.
As for the timing, expect...