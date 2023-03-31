Another round snow possible Sunday morning with little accumulation, but active weather pattern continues next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The timing of the worst conditions couldn't be better, though, with the blizzard conditions most likely ending by 6am Saturday. That's the timing for the end of both the heaviest snow with rates near 2" or more per hour possible and the strongest wind with gusts possibly 40-50 mph.
Snow will move out from northwest to southeast tomorrow morning, likely to move southeast of the Chippewa River by about 7am.
By the time the snow completely clears Western Wisconsin by moving southeast of Black River Falls around 9am, areas near and northwest of the Chippewa River might already be in sunshine, however a lot of snow will have added up!
The wind will continue to blow in the morning, causing additional blowing and drifting, but the wind speed will drop down to about 10 mph by the afternoon. Sunday will begin cold with lows in the teens/low 20s, and a chance for snow or wintry mix will... READ MORE