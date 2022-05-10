Another shot at strong to severe isolated storms Tuesday, less wind and humidity

The leftover moisture from those storms has led to some patchy dense fog early Tuesday. Most of this will quickly lift as the sun comes out and we'll see visibility greatly improve through 7 am.
Mid-level clouds will then take over leaving us mostly cloudy through the rest of the day. Winds will be lighter out of the north at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will only get into the low 70s as a weak cold front slowly crosses Wisconsin.
That front will prompt another chance for strong to severe storms across parts of the Chippewa Valley.
A level 1 isolated risk for strong to severe storms has been placed in the darker green shaded area.
A level 2 scattered risk for severe storms is in southeast Clark and Jackson county.
Storms will pop up around... READ MORE.