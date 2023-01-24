Another shot at sunshine today before more clouds and flurry chances arrive this evening

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
It was short lived, and hopefully you are able to catch it, but we did see the sun yesterday! Today, we will have another shot at seeing the sun, however, the amount of time will be relatively short time frame. This is due to more clouds returning, and our next chance of snow arriving.
For the most part, we will end up being cloudy, but the afternoon will have a chance at seeing some sunshine. This will only last a couple of hours, and then once more, we will end up not seeing the sun for quite some time.
Tonight, around 9 pm, we will once again have... READ MORE