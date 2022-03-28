Another sloppy spring storm keeps us below average this week

The cold sunshine from the weekend spills over into the work week but mother nature has yet another spring storm for you to deal with Tuesday to Thursday.
Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures towards 40. Winds will be light due to high pressure across the area. There's not much happening for your Monday.
Overnight, lows will only drop towards 30 with cloud cover increasing as the next system moves in.
Cloud cover will keep us near 40 again Tuesday afternoon before the rain starts...READ MORE.