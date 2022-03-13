Another snow chance before Spring brings its full force

Daylight saving Sunday made for a beautiful day with highs in the low 40s for Eau Claire. Even though Sunday was beautiful, winter will give us another gut punch before the powerful spring arrives. Temps will go from the low 40s to the upper 20s over Sunday night.
Snow will enter Western Wisconsin as early as 8p.m. Sunday night. We will only see flurries and light snow until this system continues to develop bringing more light snow into Monday. Snow will arrive in the Chippewa Valley from 10p.m. to midnight. Most snow will fall in our northern counties like Polk, Barron, Rusk and Taylor and for that reason, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued.
Polk, Barron and Rusk Counties advisory times are from 3a.m. to 12p.m. Monday. and Taylor County from 4a.m. to 4p.m. Monday. During these advisory times, you can expect ...READ MORE.