Another warm, sunny and hazy day ahead; brief break from warmth Wednesday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The hazy and smokiness in the skies will continue today and over the next few days. As of Tuesday morning, there are no air quality alerts in place for the Chippewa Valley, though there is one in place for central and southern Minnesota, and this is because of ground level ozone thanks to southerly winds bringing in the pollutants and it mixing down to the surface. Our air quality will be in the yellow category though an upgrade to the orange category is possible.
Speaking of warmth, we'll see another warm and sunny day for our Tuesday but skies remain hazy and smoky. Winds will be southwesterly at 5-10 mph with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
