Any rain is better than no rain: isolated shower/storm chances continue through Thursday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Finally, the radar shows rain! Of course, it's not for everybody at the same time, though on and off chances will continue through tonight. Now through about 1am remains the best chance for rain in the entire seven day forecast as scattered showers and storms continue to move through Western Wisconsin.
Each wave of rain isn't bringing that much in rain totals, but any rain is better than nothing. Each moderate shower on the radar is dropping between 1/10" and 1/4" rain and some spots could get two or three of these nice showers. Other showers that only show up as green on radar are bringing between a trace and 1/10".
Tonight's continued on and off chances are the best chance for meaningful rain in the forecast because the amount of moisture in the atmosphere is the highest it'll be until... READ MORE