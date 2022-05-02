April ended colder, wetter, cloudier, and windier than average

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
April temperatures ended well below average as a month. Averaging all high temperatures for the thirty days of April, Eau Claire's average high was about 50 degrees. That is the 11th coldest April in terms of high temperature, and Eau Claire has 130 years of climate data to compare to.
Lows weren't as cold, which could be explained in part due to how cloudy the month was. The average low all month averaged together was about 31 degrees. That's the 23rd coldest on record. The official month average temperature is achieved by averaging all highs and lows together. That temp of just over 40° made this April Eau Claire's 16th coldest on record.
Precipitation was above average, with just under five and a half inches rain and melted snow equivalent measuring up through the month. Despite having above average precipitation and below average temperatures, snow was below average as Eau Claire picked up just one inch of measurable snow. May only averages 0.4" snow, but it does not snow every year.
Highs today were about 15 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 64. Clouds continue tonight, though rain chances should miss us