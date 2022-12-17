Arctic air will give the Chippewa Valley cold temps, strong winds, and a few more snow chances

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Seeing snowfall almost every day is almost over, as tonight we will see our last bit. Tomorrow, we finally see a break, but next week has a lot in store for us. This includes more snow chances, along with some pretty cold temperatures.
Tomorrow is our break in snowfall, but Monday will put snow chances back on. The good news is that this won't bring nearly as much as what we just had. Snow totals are between Trace and 3", with snow only lasting until Monday night.
After Monday, we do get another small break in snow, but what we won't take a break in, is some... READ MORE