Aside from a slight midweek cooldown, the warm and sunny weather will persist for the foreseeable future

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The warm weather will continue to begin the week, but skies will be hazy though thanks to the Canadian wildfires. The good news is that it doesn't look to be as bad as it was at the end of last week.
Monday's forecast will feature a mainly sunny sky with a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Winds will be southerly at 5-10 mph with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies remain clear heading into tonight with a light south to southeast wind at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the 50s with the cooler spots falling into the 40s.
