At least mosquitos will be gone for awhile- This morning's freeze ends growing season for parts of Chippewa Valley

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures fell below freezing this morning in most of Western Wisconsin. A few spots that didn't was an area from Winona up through Menomonie and Chetek, though there was likely frost there and temps were only a degree off at the airport weather stations.
Thus, surrounding areas certainly could have been a degree or two colder. Eau Claire dropped to 30 this morning at the airport and areas to the east through Jackson, Clark, and Taylor counties fell to the mid 20s making for a hard freeze.
Despite that, temperatures did warm up a bit warmer than yesterday with highs ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. That's still about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Eau Claire's average high of 67 for today's date. While temps won't be quite as cool tonight, frost is still likely for... READ MORE