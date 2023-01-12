At least partial sunshine in the forecast for both Friday and Saturday!

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Finally, the Chippewa Valley has broken free from the fog that's been present since late last week, though it feels like it's been much longer than that.
Visibility this evening is back to or at least near to a perfect 10 miles across most of Western Wisconsin. While the fog has cleared, clouds have held strong. There have been flurries most of the day, though accumulations of only a tenth of an inch or so ended before sunrise.
A few light snow showers remain east of highway 53 this evening, but they will also depart tonight. That will lead to at least partial clearing tonight, though still a mostly to partly cloudy sky is expected at best by morning.
This will lead to seeing some sunshine tomorrow, though it will not be a cloudless sky... READ MORE