August rolls in with some steamy heat & humidity

It's an up and down forecast for the first week of August. Breezy winds keep us slightly cooler Monday, but those steamy dew points will bring us right back into the heat of summer by Tuesday.
Monday will be cloudy to start, but we'll quickly clear into some sunshine through midday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler as a cold front passes by. We'll see temps top out near 80 Monday afternoon.
Winds will be breezy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Dew points will be in the mid 60s early in the morning, but those breezy winds... READ MORE.