August to begin warm and somewhat humid; slight chances of rain at times through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

July has come and gone and we are now one month away from Meteorological Fall. Overall, July was a little cooler than average especially at night. As far as precipitation goes, we were a little above average but of course that varies from location to location as the rain that we've was more scattered in nature.

As we begin the month of August (and the last month of Meteorological Summer) we'll have warm and somewhat humid conditions with some rain chances along the way.

