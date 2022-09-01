 Skip to main content
August's rain (from mostly last weekend) decreased this year's precipitation deficit

Monthly Precip Departure Graph.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Two-thirds of 2022 is now over, as we enter the 9th month of the year. September 1 is the first day of Meteorological fall, however it feels a whole lot like summer outside.

This year so far has been a battle of ups and downs in terms of rainfall. We had some long stretches of dry weather and a few bursts of heavy rain. April had one day of heavy rain and a couple more with beneficial totals. May was also slightly above average to bring Eau Claire over 2 1/2" above average for the year.

Then June and July brought very dry weather. By the end of July, the year had a deficit of 2 inches. That deficit actually got worse in August until 2 to 4 inches of rain fell last weekend. That was enough for August to end over 1" above average, and the year's deficit decreased to about 3/4".

Unfortunately, there is only one chance for rain in the next week... READ MORE

