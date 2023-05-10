Aurora may be visible tonight through partly cloudy sky before scattered showers try to move in tomorrow morning

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was another nice day with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than Eau Claire's average high of 68. Highs ranged from the low/mid 70s near US-8 to the mid/upper 70s in the Chippewa Valley to the low 80s near Black River Falls!
Temperatures remain mild this evening, though a few spots mainly north and northwest of Eau Claire continue to feel slightly humid with dew points near 60, though Eau Claire and areas south/east have been comfortably in the low 50s most of the afternoon.
There is a decent chance at aurora activity overnight with the University of Alaska-Fairbanks expecting the northern lights to be dimly visible in the north half of Wisconsin away from city lights. The highest aurora activity will be around sunset, but it's hard to see it until the sky gets completely dark, so best chances will be between 9pm and midnight.
