Backdoor cold front moves through today, but we stay dry; another cold front to bring rain chances by Thursday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Today is looking warm once again, however we are watching a backdoor cold front that will slide through. We call it backdoor because it's moving from northeast to southwest, as most cold front track west/northwest to east/southeast. This will come through in dry fashion, however we'll see some clouds from it, and an increase in winds. The front should move through Eau Claire around 2 PM. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s.
Skies remain clear tonight with breezy conditions during the evening hours. Lows fall back into the 40s with 30s further east. If you're in Taylor, Clark and Jackson counties, we could see a touch of frost so you may want to cover any outdoor plants just in case.