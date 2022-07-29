Beautiful day to be outside! Warm but not humid

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs topped out near 80 degrees Friday afternoon after a partly cloudy afternoon. Humidity remained quite low, and that will lead to great weekend weather.
Other than warm temps, it'll be great weather for outdoor chores like mowing the lawn. That is, if your lawn has even grown much with how dry it's been. Best weather for chores will be in the morning before temps warm to the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
While it will be warm, humidity won't be much of an issue this weekend. Dew points were in the 40s and 50s all Friday, which is quite dry. Expect it to get slightly more humid each day.
With the increase in humidity, there will be a little moisture available to showers and storms...