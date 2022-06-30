Beautiful weather expected Friday & Saturday before rain and storms return Saturday night

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The possibility of strong storms is trending down in our area. This downward trend was partly caused by cooler temperatures south of highway 10, which is a result of rain from the morning round lingering a bit longer there.
Rain from this morning's round didn't add up to much, either, in most spots. The heaviest rain fell between the Red Wing and Winona automated weather stations with up to an inch possible in the dark green/yellow areas. While the south side of Eau Claire picked up a bit more than 1/3" rain, the north and west sides got pretty much nothing.
Once the cold front passes tonight, humidity will begin to decrease. Expect dew points to drop to the mid 50s overnight and further to the low 50s tomorrow through Saturday. This will limit rain chances and make for nice days with highs in the low 80s to go with that lower humidity.
