Beautiful weather for the spooky holiday, with warm weather continuing into our first couple days of November

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The eve before Halloween was pretty warm with periods of sunshine and temps reaching the lower 60s. We'll get nice and cool tonight, with temps in the mid 30s, but our holiday weather is looking not so spooky.
Our Halloween high for tomorrow will be close the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. When going out for treats, expect temps to hold in the 60s, up until sunset. Once the sun sets, we will cool down into the low 40s by the late evening. Either way, there should be plenty of time to enjoy some warmth, and then cool down a bit later in the evening.
After some tricks and treats, it is crazy to think, but we are onto our second to last month of the year. November usually is... READ MORE