Beautiful weather returns for end of October through at least 1st week of November

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Last weekend was about as good as it gets this time of year with highs both this past Saturday and Sunday of 77 before a cold front brought both an end to that warmer weather and a round of rain through Monday.
Temperatures last night were coldest east of highway 53 where the sky stayed clear longer with lows in the low to mid 20s from Black River Falls up through Medford. Eau Claire had a low of 28, but most other spots stayed in the low to mid 30s as that blanket of cloud cover arrived from west to east.
This afternoon warmed despite that cloud cover associated with a passing warm front mainly because of the breeze that shifted out of the south. Highs ranged from the low to mid 50s for most with Black River Falls warming into the upper 50s.
The clouds will partially clear tonight as the warm front continues eastward, and there won't be many clouds in the sky at all by midday tomorrow.
With the sunshine and the continued southerly breeze, temps will push close to...