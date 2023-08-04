Beneficial rain expected later this weekend for most of Western Wisconsin

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While not as hot or as humid as yesterday was, it was still a warm day across the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will stay somewhat humid with dew points in the low to mid 60s through the weekend, though temperatures won't be as warm.
Still, you'll likely want to use your AC to stay comfortable, though it shouldn't have to work too hard. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and only near 80 Sunday and Monday when there will likely be cloud cover and scattered showers and possibly even some thunder. By next Tuesday, dew points will be comfortably back in the 50s where it doesn't feel as humid.
If you plan on camping this weekend, Saturday should be a decent day as there's only a slight chance for a few isolated showers, maybe storms before more widespread rounds... READ MORE