 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beneficial rain fell across the Chippewa Valley, and the next chance could bring strong storms

  • 0
Record Watch - temp and precip.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

It was a cool and rainy day across Western Wisconsin and it certainly didn't feel like summer! Temperatures remain cool this evening, though a few spots to the north and west of Eau Claire have warmed to near 70 where the rain ended a bit earlier and some clouds have thinned.

High temperatures have remained very cool for mid-August standards as they are only in the 60s for the most part as only a couple spots hit 70. Eau Claire's high temperature is flirting with a record for this date's coldest high temperature. Previously, the coldest that the warmest part of the day made it was 66 degrees back on August 14, 1979.

In addition, a lot of rain fell today. So far, that is not a record for most rain on this date, but it still is within 1/4" of that record. A few showers are still on radar, but it's not likely that much more will actually add up so we will likely not set a new daily rain record... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here