Beneficial rain fell across the Chippewa Valley, and the next chance could bring strong storms

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cool and rainy day across Western Wisconsin and it certainly didn't feel like summer! Temperatures remain cool this evening, though a few spots to the north and west of Eau Claire have warmed to near 70 where the rain ended a bit earlier and some clouds have thinned.
High temperatures have remained very cool for mid-August standards as they are only in the 60s for the most part as only a couple spots hit 70. Eau Claire's high temperature is flirting with a record for this date's coldest high temperature. Previously, the coldest that the warmest part of the day made it was 66 degrees back on August 14, 1979.
In addition, a lot of rain fell today. So far, that is not a record for most rain on this date, but it still is within 1/4" of that record. A few showers are still on radar, but it's not likely that much more will actually add up so we will likely not set a new daily rain record... READ MORE