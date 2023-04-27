Best chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon/evening and could have some thunder

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon warmed into the low to mid 60s in the Chippewa Valley with upper 50s/low 60s closer to highway 8. That came as a warm front moved through with a little rain, though it didn't add up to much.
No measurable rain was recorded in Eau Claire today, just a trace which means less than 1/100th of an inch. There were a few hundredths recorded from Hudson through New Richmond and into northern Dunn, Barron, and Rusk counties this afternoon.
Chances return tomorrow, and it's likely we all get some measurable rain as a line of scattered showers moves through during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Some thunder... READ MORE