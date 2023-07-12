Best chance for storms this week is Thursday night into Friday morning, otherwise it's just isolated slight chances through weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Widespread rain just missed the Chippewa Valley to the south today. while Black River Falls picked up over half an inch, areas near and south of La Crosse picked up over an inch of nice, steady rain.
In Eau Claire, just a couple isolated showers popped up and only affected a few neighborhoods. That included areas near I-94 between WI-93 and US-53 including our studio which measured 0.05".
Of course, rain and storm chances remain on the minds of many now through the weekend with both Rock Fest and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.
Tomorrow looks to remain dry for the fair, though an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky to let plenty of sun through and highs in the low 80s.
Tomorrow evening keeps those very low chances for an isolated shower. A bit better chance...