Big temperature drop in forecast after midweek cold front also brings small chances for rain

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon ranged from the upper 60s to the mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley with the warmest air closer to the Minnesota border. Even Eau Claire's high of 68 was a few degrees above the 65 degree average high.
Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, about ten degrees above average. Expect highs in the mid 70s after lows tonight only fall to the upper 40s/low 50s. This warmer weather won't last, however, as a strong cold front arrives on Wednesday. There could be a few isolated showers, too, tomorrow and Wednesday though it doesn't look like a lot of rain.
