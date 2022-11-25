Black Friday weather deals today, include 50% off of temps continuing to rise, and a buy one sunny day, get another one the next day for free

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Hopefully your Thanksgiving was a swell time, with plenty of food, and enjoyable moments with your family. Fortunately, and unfortunately, we now take a sharp turn into the Christmas spirit, and with that comes the biggest shopping day of the year. Luckily, our weather deals for today, are out of this Valley, with even warmer weather on the way.
As shopping season begins in the morning, temps look to start out pretty chilly in the upper 20s. Though, by the afternoon, our temps will climb into the 40s, accompanied by lots of sunshine. Even by the evening, we look to stay clear.
