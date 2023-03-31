BLIZZARD WARNING issued for parts of Western Wisconsin & WINTER STORM WARNING elsewhere

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The National Weather Service has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING for parts of Western Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, and Pepin counties.
Other counties in Wisconsin included in the Blizzard Warning are Barron, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix. Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Taylor, and Trempealeau counties remain under a WINTER STORM WARNING through 7am Saturday morning. Heavy snow is still likely in these areas.
A Blizzard Warning does not mean higher snow totals are in the forecast, rather that the wind will be strong enough as the snow is falling (though snow doesn't have to be falling for a Blizzard Warning to be issued). A Blizzard Warning has strict criteria: sustained wind must be at or above 35 mph, visibility caused by the wind-blown snow must be at or below 1/4 mile, and both those must persist for at least 3 consecutive hours.
Heavy rain between 1/2" and over 1" has already fallen with more rain moving in this evening. Some thunderstorms this evening are likely and a few could produce hail. That's the short-term threat, but the focus remains on the higher-impact blizzard threat... READ MORE