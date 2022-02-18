Blowing snow will cause Friday evening travel impacts

Friday started off very cool, but temps will creep up into the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the day. As temperatures increase, strong winds and blowing snow will enter the forecast.
Wind Advisories have been issued for Western Wisconsin that begin Friday at noon - 9p.m. Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark and Taylor Counties will be under the advisories from Friday at noon - 12a.m. Saturday. You can expect strong wind gusts 40-50+ mph with blowing/drifting snow. Winds will be strongest on Friday evening.
Blowing snow is also likely Friday. A small round of snow will bring us a few flurries and light snow through ...READ MORE.