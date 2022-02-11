 Skip to main content
Breeze continues overnight and brings wind chills as cold as -25

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

The wind picked up late Thursday night after the first round of precip came to an end, and that brought warmer temperatures into Western Wisconsin with temps between 11pm and 2am fairly close to 40 degrees.

Maximum gusts Friday were strongest to the west of us in the 40s, but Western Wisconsin still had gusts between 25 and 35 mph. 

A cold front came through Friday and brought only a few additional snow showers, but the wind shifted directions and is now out of the northwest. Temps have been falling steadily since that 1am high temperature of 39 and will continue to fall overnight. In fact, 1pm was 11 degrees colder than 1am.

Overnight, the temps fall below zero to a low of around -6 Saturday morning, but wind chills will drop to between... READ MORE

