Brief relief from the heat after a few strong storms roll through

The steamy forecast doesn't waiver Tuesday, even with the risk of some strong to severe storms. Once the cold front responsible for any storms moves through, we'll be free from the extreme heat, but the humidity doesn't completely wash away.
Tuesday will be hot with high temps towards 90. Dew points will sit near 70 setting those heat indices to feel like the 92-95. It will be mostly to partly cloudy with a few rounds of isolated rain or t-storms.
There is a level 1 and a level 2 risk for severe storms. The main threats are large hail and gusty winds. Any storm that fires up could quickly become severe so have your alerts on...READ MORE.