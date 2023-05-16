Chance for storms returns Thursday afternoon, but severe weather should not threaten like it did six years ago

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
On this date six years ago, May 16, 2017 would set a record for the longest continuous tornado path in the state of Wisconsin. The tornado touched down just east of Clear Lake three minutes after a Tornado Warning was issued.
It was sunny today, though the sky looked hazy from wildfire smoke aloft. Thankfully, that smoke stayed well up in the air and the near-surface air quality remained in the "good" category.
Our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon does come with the risk of thunderstorms, though at this point severe weather...