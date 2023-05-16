 Skip to main content
Chance for storms returns Thursday afternoon, but severe weather should not threaten like it did six years ago

  • Updated
From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

On this date six years ago, May 16, 2017 would set a record for the longest continuous tornado path in the state of Wisconsin. The tornado touched down just east of Clear Lake three minutes after a Tornado Warning was issued.

For more details on that tornado, click "READ MORE" below.

It was sunny today, though the sky looked hazy from wildfire smoke aloft. Thankfully, that smoke stayed well up in the air and the near-surface air quality remained in the "good" category.

Our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon does come with the risk of thunderstorms, though at this point severe weather... READ MORE

